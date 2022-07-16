Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 51 new cases of Covid-19 on July 16

With the addition of these cases on July 16, there are 372 active cases in Navi Mumbai now

Navi Mumbai on Saturday reported 51 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

There was no fatality on July 16 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,052.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,382 new coronavirus infections and eight pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 80,17,205, and death toll reached 1,48,023.

As many as 40,128 people were tested for the virus during the day, taking the total of samples tested so far to 8,25,99,520.

Also, 2,853 patients recovered from the infection, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,53,661.

There are 15,521 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra now.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.96 percent and fatality rate 1.84 per cent.

The health department also said that 35 patients of BA.4 and BA.5 variants and eight patients of BA.2.75 variant were reported on Saturday.