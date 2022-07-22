Navi Mumbai sees 63 Covid-19 cases, zero death

This took the tally in Navi Mumbai to 1,60,067 and the toll to 2,052, the release mentioned

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Friday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation reported 63 coronavirus cases and zero deaths as per the data released.

This took the tally in Navi Mumbai to 1,60,067 and the toll to 2,052, the release mentioned.

Two patients are admitted to the Vashi Exhibition Covid center in the NMMC area. The data also mentions that 260 patients are under home isolation.