Breaking News
Mumbai: PMLA court rejects plea seeking blanket bail to all MVA MPs, MLAs
Rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators betrayal of humanity, says Aaditya Thackeray
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Pharmacist murder: NIA court sends 7 accused to 14-day judicial custody
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
68th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai sees 63 Covid 19 cases zero death

Navi Mumbai sees 63 Covid-19 cases, zero death

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:31 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This took the tally in Navi Mumbai to 1,60,067 and the toll to 2,052, the release mentioned

Navi Mumbai sees 63 Covid-19 cases, zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Friday, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation reported 63 coronavirus cases and zero deaths as per the data released. 

This took the tally in Navi Mumbai to 1,60,067 and the toll to 2,052, the release mentioned.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports 2,515 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths


Two patients are admitted to the Vashi Exhibition Covid center in the NMMC area. The data also mentions that 260 patients are under home isolation.

mumbai mumbai news navi mumbai Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK