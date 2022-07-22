Maharashtra reports 2,515 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths

As per the state public health department, Maharashtra has 14,579 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent. Around 2,449 patients discharged today and the case fatality rate is the state is 1.84 per cent

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 2,515 new Covid-19 cases, and six patients succumbed to the infection.

As per the state public health department, Maharashtra has 14,579 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent. Around 2,449 patients discharged today and the case fatality rate is the state is 1.84 per cent.

According to the latest report from the NIV, Pune, 2 cases of BA.5 have been found in the state. Both of these cases are out of state persons residing in Pune rural area for their professional reasons. "They have been found Covid-19 positive during the routine screening at Pune airport between July 3 to 9, 22 while they are returning from Dubai. They were asymptomatic and recovered fully at home isolation. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 160.

As per the department, of the total new cases, the highest 950 were registered in the Pune administrative circle, followed by Mumbai (526), Nagpur (321), Nashik (294), Akola (111), Latur (97), Kolhapur (57) and Aurangabad circles (81).

Around 45,273 new Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.






