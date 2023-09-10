Navi Mumbai: Tanker drags 60-year-old man after hitting his car, crushes him to death

The incident took place at around 2 pm on Saturday at a bridge in Tara village on Mumbai-Goa highway in Navi Mumbai

A 60-year-old man was killed after a tanker allegedly hit his car and then dragged him to some distance in Navi Mumbai, police told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 2 pm on Saturday at a bridge in Tara village on Mumbai-Goa highway in Navi Mumbai, an official from Panvel taluka police station told PTI.

The victim, identified as Srikant More, from Khalapur in neighbouring Raigad district, was going with his wife in their car when the tanker rammed into their vehicle from behind, he said quoting the woman's complaint, reported PTI.

According to PTI, when the man got down from his car to find out what happened and was talking to the tanker driver, the latter moved his vehicle, dragging the victim along with it to some distance.

The tanker driver then allegedly pushed the man on the road and the victim got crushed to death under the vehicle, the official told PTI.

The tanker driver fled from the spot, the official told PTI.

Based on the complaint by the victim's wife, the Panvel taluka police on Saturday registered an FIR against the tanker driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official told PTI.

The accused, who has been identified, is yet to be arrested, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man from Panvel area for allegedly molesting a 32-year-old woman, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Accused Rajaram Patil had employed the complainant to guard his house at Naregaon, the official told PTI.

Patil arrived at the house on Friday afternoon and asked the woman to switch on the TV. When she went inside, he followed her and molested her, the official told PTI citing the complainant.

On the woman's complaint, Patil was booked for molestation under the Indian Penal Code and charges were also pressed against him under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the station house officer of Panvel police station told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)