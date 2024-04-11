NCB busts inter-state drug cartel operating from Maharashtra

In follow-up action, a clandestine manufacturing unit was found in Midgulwadi, in Pune district

A NCB-Mumbai team intercepted one vehicle near Kanhur Mesai, Tal-Shirur, in the Pune district. On close examination of the contents of the vehicle, suspicious powder and some lab equipment were noticed.

In follow-up action, a clandestine manufacturing unit was found in Midgulwadi, in Pune district. On examination of this clandestine lab, 173.34 kg of alprazolam was found along with a huge stock of raw material required for alprazolam manufacturing. The clandestine lab contained state-of-the-art equipment, reactors, generators, driers etc.

In further follow-up action, another clandestine manufacturing unit was found near Narayangaon, Tal-Ambegaon, in the Pune district. Upon search, 25.95 kgs of alprazolam was found along with a huge stock of raw material. Both the clandestine labs were built in the inaccessible area where it was difficult to reach by vehicle. It was found that both these clandestine labs were run by the same drug syndicate.

One person, who runs a toddy shop in Manchar, went for the sale of a consignment of illegally manufactured alprazolam to Hyderabad and was arrested. The illegally manufactured alprazolam was sold in Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, especially for making illegal todyy. The alprazolam is used to increase the potency of toddy artificially and also to manufacture artificial toddy. Such adulterated toddy is extremely injurious to health. There is a huge market and consumer base, especially among lower strata of society in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

During the investigation, a Pune-based kingpin was identified. He along with one associate were arrested from Mira Road, Thane. Corroborating data and incriminatory evidence have been gathered during the investigation after which a complaint has been filed under the NDPS Act. A total of four accused have been arrested, 199.29 kg alprazolam of value Rs 130 crore (approx), one vehicle and two factories were seized.

Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, of the Narcotic Control Bureau said further investigation is going on.