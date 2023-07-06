NCP crisis: BJP decimates its own allies, Sharad Pawar warns Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar was speaking at a party meeting organised at Y B Chavan Centre to show his strength after his nephew Ajit revolted against him and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government along with eight other NCP MLAs on Sunday

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses party workers at Y B Chavan Centre, on Wednesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday warned the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party that every single ally of the BJP has eventually faced “political destruction” and they will meet the same fate.

Sharad Pawar was speaking at a party meeting organised at Y B Chavan Centre to show his strength after his nephew Ajit revolted against him and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government along with eight other NCP MLAs on Sunday.

“Those who join hands with the BJP and share power get politically destroyed eventually. To steadily weaken its political allies is the BJP’s policy.

There are enough examples of this in other states,” Sharad Pawar said.

“Akali Dal was with the BJP for many years, but now it is nowhere. Similar situations unfolded in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar realised it and switched to an alliance with the RJD,” the NCP president said.

“Those who have gone with the BJP now should not think that something different will happen,” he added.

Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai ahead of the meeting. Outside Silver Oak, a party worker was seen carrying a banner that read: ‘83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone’.

