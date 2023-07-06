Flanked by 32 party MLAs, Ajit Pawar reminds Sharad Pawar of his age; 83-year-old NCP boss cautions nephew, BJP’s allies eventually faces ‘political destruction’

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with his NCP faction, in Bandra, on Wednesday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article NCP crisis: Chacha, bhatija in tu tu main main x 00:00

Surrounded by party workers, including 32 of NCP's 53 MLAs, newly-inducted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday told his 83-year-old uncle Sharad Pawar that it was time for him to retire. Both Pawars addressed separate meetings, their first after the July 2 split in the 24-year-old party.

"In BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop,” Ajit said, speaking at the meeting convened by him at Bhujbal Knowledge City in Bandra as a show of strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody has his innings. The most productive years are from 25 to 75 years,” 63-year-old Ajit said.

He also blamed Sharad Pawar for NCP losing out on the chance to have a chief minister in 2004. “We had more MLAs than Congress in 2004, but our senior leader allowed Congress to bag the CM's post,” he said.

“For us, Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is a deity and we have deep respect for him,” he said.

“IAS officers retire at 60. Even in politics, BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi,” Ajit Pawar said.

“You are 83, aren't you

going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life,” Ajit Pawar said.

“We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati,” said one of the NCP workers who had gathered outside Ajit’s Devgiri official residence.

32

No. of MLAs present at Ajit’s meeting

‘Using my photo because they have nothing else’

NCP chief Sharad Pawar objected to his big photo adorning the stage at a parallel meeting of Ajit Pawar, and said those using his image are aware that they have nothing else. “If they have gone there, why are they using my photo? I will not let our symbol and party name fall into their hands,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever