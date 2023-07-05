Those who are using my photo know they have nothing else: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar assured his supporters that he won't allow anyone to snatch the party symbol

Sharad Pawar with NCP leaders and party workers on Wednesday. Pic/ Sameer Markande

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday objected to his big photo adorning the stage at a parallel meeting of the party convened by his nephew Ajit Pawar, and said those using his image are aware that they have nothing else, the PTI reported.

Addressing a meeting at Chavan Centre in south Mumbai, where around a dozen of 53 NCP MLAs were present, 83-year-old Pawar criticised his nephew for going with BJP for power, despite PM Narendra Modi calling NCP a corrupt party, according to the PTI.

On Ajit Pawar-led faction approaching Election Commission and staking claim to the party symbol, the veteran politician assured his supporters that he won't allow anyone to snatch the party symbol.

Just a few days ago, they (Ajit Pawar) derided chief minister Eknath Shinde, saying they haven't seen such a CM in all these years, but today they have joined him, Sharad Pawar said, as per the PTI.

Recalling his connect with the masses when he set up NCP in 1999, Pawar said, today we may not be in power, but we are in people's hearts.

The NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday warned the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party that every single ally of the BJP has eventually faced "political destruction" and they will meet the same fate, the news agency reported.

Sharad Pawar was speaking at a party meeting organised here to show his strength after his nephew Ajit revolted against him and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra along with eight other NCP MLAs on Sunday.

Those who join hands with the BJP and share power get politically destroyed eventually. To steadily weaken its political allies is the BJP's policy. There are enough examples of this in other states," Sharad Pawar said.

Akali Dal was with the BJP for many years, but now it is nowhere. Similar situation unfolded in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar realised it and switched to an alliance with the RJD, the NCP president said.

Those who have gone with the BJP now should not think that something different will happen," he added.

