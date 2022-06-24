Breaking News
NCP stands with Uddhav Thackeray, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Updated on: 24 June,2022 05:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ajit Pawar said: "We still stand with the Chief Minister. NCP leaders will go to meet CM at 6.30 pm today at Matoshree. Our stand is the same as yesterday. We will try to keep the government stable"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pic/PTI


Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the NCP stands with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and will meet him at his residence this evening.

Talking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said: "We still stand with the Chief Minister. NCP leaders will go to meet CM at 6.30 pm today at Matoshree. Our stand is the same as yesterday. We will try to keep the government stable."




While reacting to LOP Praveen Derekar's letter to the Governor, Pawar said, "We are in power and have the majority. We are making decisions as a Government does. Wouldn't you have done the same if you were in power and had a majority? The government does have the right to take such decisions. The concerned
minister and officers are making decisions together."

"They (Eknath Shinde faction) say that they are Shiv Sena. So Shiv Sena+NCP+Congress together, we have a majority," he added

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar had written a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari demanding his intervention into the manner in which the "MVA government in the state is suspiciously taking rapid decisions one after other pertaining to schemes, projects and giving contracts".

The political crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after the party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati. The rebel MLAs who are at a hotel in Guwahati and authorized Shinde to decide on a further course of action.

Notably, the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" the legislative party meeting held on Wednesday.

Apart from Shinde, Shiv Sena has sought disqualification of Prakash Surve, Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandeep Bhumare, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Yadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devdas and Lata Chaudhari.

(With inputs from ANI)

