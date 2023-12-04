Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Neerja Chowdhury honoured with Mumbai Press Clubs lifetime achievement award

Neerja Chowdhury honoured with Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award

Updated on: 04 December,2023 06:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Senior journalist, columnist and author Neerja Chowdhury has been presented Mumbai Press Club's national RedInk Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Neerja Chowdhury honoured with Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award

File Photo/X

Listen to this article
Neerja Chowdhury honoured with Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award
x
00:00

Senior journalist, columnist and author Neerja Chowdhury has been presented Mumbai Press Club's national RedInk Award for Lifetime Achievement.


She was presented the award at a ceremony in Mumbai on December 2, the club said in a release.


Chowdhury was honoured for her contribution of over four decades as a reporter and analyst of political affairs and government, the release said.


The 'Journalist of the Year' Award for 2022 was presented jointly to Dhanya Rajendran, Editor and founder of 'The News Minute', and independent journalist Sharad Vyas.

These awards, along with 28 other winners in 12 categories, were presented by freedom fighter G G Parikh and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Indira Jaising.

Also read: Mumbai builder kidnapping: Cops make 6th arrest in case

Parikh, who will turn 100 on December 30 this year, was honoured for his contribution to the freedom movement and social reform.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK