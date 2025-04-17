Thackeray’s statement comes a day after the state government approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introducing Hindi as a mandatory third language for students from Class 1 to Class 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has raised strong objections to the decision to make Hindi a compulsory subject for students from Class 1 in schools across Maharashtra.

Thackeray’s statement comes a day after the state government approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introducing Hindi as a mandatory third language for students from Class 1 to Class 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools.

The MNS chief reiterated that Hindi is not the national language and every state has its own mother tongue, and Hindi is just one of them.

“Use of Marathi, Hindi and English (three languages) should be limited to government and official work. Hindi cannot be made mandatory and one cannot and should not force students to learn it. MNS strongly opposes any such policy and will not tolerate the same,” Raj Thackeray warned through a post on social media platform X.

राज्य शालेय अभ्यासक्रम आराखडा २०२४ नुसार महाराष्ट्रात पहिलीपासूनच हिंदी ही भाषा अनिवार्य करण्यात आली आहे. मी स्वच्छ शब्दांत सांगतो की ही सक्ती महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना खपवून घेणार नाही.



— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) April 17, 2025

Raj Thackeray, the estranged nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, further mentioned, “We are Hindu, not Hindi. Hence, I request the government to keep this in mind before taking the decision ahead for implementation."

According to the Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state, the new policy replaces the existing two-language model by making Hindi a mandatory third language as part of the revised curriculum under NEP 2020.