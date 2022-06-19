Nerul’s Podar International School in legal deadlock

While the school administration said that the system will not accept the fees until they clear the previous year’s arrears, the parents, who did not wish to be identified for the story, said that they have fees pending for just one term

Parents alleged that Podar International School (ICSE), Nerul, hiked tuition fees by 26 per cent during the pandemic

The two-year-old disagreement between parents and the management of Podar International School (ICSE) Nerul over the hike in fees has now turned into a full-blown legal dispute. This time, two parents have sent legal notices to the school after the administration refused to allow them to pay the fees for the current academic year, deeming them as defaulters and levying a Rs 200 penalty every week.

While the school administration said that the system will not accept the fees until they clear the previous year’s arrears, the parents, who did not wish to be identified for the story, said that they have fees pending for just one term. “Parents have been urging the management to comply with the August 12, 2021 GR of the state government directing schools across the state to extend a 15 per cent discount on school fees. We had not paid the third term fees as the said dispute hadn’t been resolved,” said one of the parents.

According to the parents, during the pandemic, the school administration merged the term fees and tuition fees for the academic year 2021-22. Due to this, the tuition fees went up by 26 per cent.

