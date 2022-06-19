Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivli, 14 rescued
Mumbai: Fee hike in schools draws parents’ ire
Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
‘We got blackmailed, but partied. Today’s queer are more scared’
India's daily Covid cases surpass 13,000-mark for first time in 3 months
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Neruls Podar International School in legal deadlock

Nerul’s Podar International School in legal deadlock

Updated on: 19 June,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

While the school administration said that the system will not accept the fees until they clear the previous year’s arrears, the parents, who did not wish to be identified for the story, said that they have fees pending for just one term

Nerul’s Podar International School in legal deadlock

Parents alleged that Podar International School (ICSE), Nerul, hiked tuition fees by 26 per cent during the pandemic


The two-year-old disagreement between parents and the management of Podar International School (ICSE) Nerul over the hike in fees has now turned into a full-blown legal dispute. This time, two parents have sent legal notices to the school after the administration refused to allow them to pay the fees for the current academic year, deeming them as defaulters and levying a Rs 200 penalty every week.

While the school administration said that the system will not accept the fees until they clear the previous year’s arrears, the parents, who did not wish to be identified for the story, said that they have fees pending for just one term. “Parents have been urging the management to comply with the August 12, 2021 GR of the state government directing schools across the state to extend a 15 per cent discount on school fees. We had not paid the third term fees as the said dispute hadn’t been resolved,” said one of the parents.




According to the parents, during the pandemic, the school administration merged the term fees and tuition fees for the academic year 2021-22. Due to this, the tuition fees went up by 26 per cent.


Show full article

mumbai university mumbai mumbai news nerul

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK