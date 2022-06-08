Navi Mumbai: DPS lake in Nerul is now a bird destination

Navi Mumbai civic body to also write to government and CIDCO seeking two more lakes—NRI and TS Chanakya—for conservation

Flamingos flock at TS Chanakya wetland. Pic/Divya Banda Pogaru, NatConnect

In an important move towards maintaining the Flamingo City’s biodiversity, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to conserve the 30-acre wetland DPS Lake at Nerul as a bird destination.

According to Navi Mumbai-based green activists, NMMC also agreed to a suggestion from environmentalists to write to the government and CIDCO to handover the twin wetlands of NRI and TS Chanakya to the civic body for conservation.

NGO NatConnect Foundation has claimed that responding to its suggestion to take over and maintain the wetlands, NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the civic body is in talks with Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to work together on protecting DPS Lake, one of the flamingo destinations. BNHS’s recent count shows that as many as 5,000 flamingos landed at DPS Lake.

