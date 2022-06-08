Breaking News
Covid-19: Self-test kit positivity rate rises to 13 per cent in Mumbai
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Salman Khan threat letter case: Cops to check mobile phone dump data of area
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Ragpicker brutally assaults 20-year-old woman in ladies’ coach of local train while trying to snatch her purse
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai: DPS lake in Nerul is now a bird destination

Navi Mumbai: DPS lake in Nerul is now a bird destination

Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Navi Mumbai civic body to also write to government and CIDCO seeking two more lakes—NRI and TS Chanakya—for conservation

Navi Mumbai: DPS lake in Nerul is now a bird destination

Flamingos flock at TS Chanakya wetland. Pic/Divya Banda Pogaru, NatConnect


In an important move towards maintaining the Flamingo City’s biodiversity, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to conserve the 30-acre wetland DPS Lake at Nerul as a bird destination.

According to Navi Mumbai-based green activists, NMMC also agreed to a suggestion from environmentalists to write to the government and CIDCO to handover the twin wetlands of NRI and TS Chanakya to the civic body for conservation.




NGO NatConnect Foundation has claimed that responding to its suggestion to take over and maintain the wetlands, NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the civic body is in talks with Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to work together on protecting DPS Lake, one of the flamingo destinations. BNHS’s recent count shows that as many as 5,000 flamingos landed at DPS Lake. 


Show full article

cidco navi mumbai nerul mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK