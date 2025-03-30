A conical shape jutting out at its neck and tiny spines make the species unique

A team of researchers, including Tejas Thackeray, have discovered a species of land snail from Maharashtra’s Konkan region. A research paper regarding the same was published recently in a scientific journal.

Researchers have named the snail as Theobaldius konkanensis. The name konkanensis, inform researchers, is reflective of the fact that the snail is endemic to the Konkan range, a biodiversity hotspot that remains vastly understudied.

This is changing, as a research paper, titled A new species of cyclophorid land snail (Caenogastropoda: Cyclophoridae) from the coastal regions of Maharashtra, India, was published in the scientific journal Molluscan Research. The lead authors of the paper are Amrut Bhosale, Tejas Thackeray, Omkar Yadav, Akshay Khandekar, Tom S White and Dinarzarde C Raheem.

Wildlife researcher Amrut Bhosale said that the discovery of the snail is testament to the ecological richness of the northern Western Ghats. Another researcher, Akshay Khandekar, said what makes the newly discovered species unique is its slightly flattened shell and raised centre. Also near the snail’s neck, where the shell begins, a triangular shaped outline of the shell is jutting out and the protective cover has a raised edge and tiny spines.

“The shell is corneous yellow with brown striations, and the body is stout and rounded. The shell is relatively small but morphologically, it is a distinct land snail,” said Khandekar. “As a co-author, I view this as a significant advancement in understanding biodiversity in India’s coastal regions,” said Bhosale.

This discovery also raises questions about evolutionary adaptations and taxonomy, encouraging further research, particularly with molecular data, to better comprehend its placement and phylogenetic relationships. “It’s a moment of pride to contribute to the scientific narrative, while also emphasising the need for conservation efforts for these diverse and fragile ecosystems,” added Bhosale.