Votes being counted on November 23. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The number of Marathi MLAs in Mumbai has reduced from 25 after the 2019 Assembly election to 23 following the 2024 polls. Meanwhile, the number of Gujarati/Marwadi and Hindi-speaking MLAs has grown.

In Borivli, BJP’s Sunil Rane won the election in 2019. This year, the BJP gave a ticket to Sanjay Upadhyay who won the seat. In Andheri East, Murji Patel from the Shiv Sena won against sitting Marathi MLA Rutuja Latke (Sena UBT). In Versova, Sena UBT’s only minority candidate, Haroon Khan defeated BJP’s sitting Marathi MLA Dr Bharati Lavekar.

In 2019 there were four Gujarati/Marwadi MLAs—Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Malabar Hill), Parag Shah (Ghatkopar East), Mihir Kotecha (Mulund) and Yogesh Sagar (Charkop) who were re-elected this year. Murji Patel’s win has taken the number to five this year. Captain R Tamil Selvan is the only south Indian MLA in Mumbai. The BJP candidate won from Sion Koliwada.

The number of minority MLAs elected is the same. In 2019, Amin Patel (Mumbadevi), Zeeshan Siddique (Bandra East) and Aslam Shekh (Malad West) were the three minority MLAs from Congress. Nawab Malik of the NCP won from Anushakti Nagar and Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party won from Shivaji Nagar (Mankhurd).

This year, Varun Sardesai of Sena UBT defeated Zeeshan Siddique who contested as an NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate from Bandra East. But Haroon Khan of Sena UBT won in Versova. Also, Sana Malik of NCP Ajit Pawar faction won from Anushakti Nagar and Samjwadi Party candidate Abu Azmi won from Mankhurd so the tally of minority MLAs stands at five.

Vidya Thakur of BJP was the only north Indian MLA in 2019. She won again along with another north Indian candidate Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP) who won in Borivali constituency.