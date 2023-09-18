Ravindra Chavan also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, would jointly contest forthcoming elections in Maharashtra

Representational Image

Listen to this article Next mayor of Kalyan-Dombivli civic body will be from BJP: Minister x 00:00

Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan has said the next mayor of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district will be from BJP, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Kalyan on Sunday, Ravindra Chavan also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, would jointly contest forthcoming elections in Maharashtra, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule for the pending elections of municipal corporations in the state is yet to be announced.

The KDMC was ruled by Shiv Sena (undivided) before its term expired.

"The BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Shinde will contest all forthcoming elections together. Only the BJP nominee will become the mayor of KDMC after the elections. We are hopeful that both parties will have a due agreement on the mayoral nominee. The entire process will be done by taking the alliance into confidence," Ravindra Chavan was quoted as saying by PTI.

He claimed CM Shinde never goes back on his word and this time too he will keep his promise.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said opposition parties only think about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi but "sheep and goats" cannot put up a fight against a lion in a jungle, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to a Hindi news channel from Shrinagar, Eknath Shinde said, "I will not call opposition vultures but sheep and goats cannot come together to put up a fight against a lion in a jungle. A lion is always a lion and he would rule the jungle," reported PTI.

When asked about the opposition parties coming together to challenge the BJP-led NDA alliance, the Shiv Sena leader said, "The opposition only thinks about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I do not see anywhere the opposition is putting up a fight," reported PTI.

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh which elects 80 parliamentarians.

Commenting on the status of the National Democratic Alliance in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde said, "After Ajit Pawar decided to join us, my government (BJP-Shiv Sena-Ajit Pawar faction of NCP) enjoys the support of 215 plus MLAs. There is no threat to the government."

Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde said, "We are doing work for the people. People will decide whether they want someone who works for them or the one who merely sits at home."

Queried on the allegation that the Enforcement Directorate is being used to target leaders from the opposition camp, Eknath Shinde said, "The ED takes action against those who are suspected to have indulged in corrupt practices. It does not harass anyone just like that."

(With inputs from PTI)