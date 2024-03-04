Environmentalists demand an immediate halt as illegal activities endanger both nature and residents

Frequent uncontrolled blasting has started opening up cracks in the walls of nearby houses

Listen to this article NGO sounds alarm on illegal quarrying near Ambernath x 00:00

Vanashakti, an environmental NGO, claims that stone quarrying in the vicinity of Ambernath in Thane is causing environmental degradation. Concerned about the impact on a forested mountain near Koprachiwadi village, environmentalists have written to the Thane district collector and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). They provided evidence of air pollution, blocked river streams, and shared Google Earth imagery depicting activities like blasting, quarrying, and stone crushing at the site.

In an email complaint letter, Vanashakti alleged that the forested mountain is being vertically sliced off, with daily use of substantial explosives for mountain blasting. The letter further claims that the quarried area exceeds the allotted four hectares for the company, reaching approximately six to seven hectares. Beyond environmental concerns, the complaint highlights the proximity of people living within 200 metres of the blast site, causing significant air pollution. Additionally, the crusher operations have resulted in blocked mountain streams and the discharge of crushed rock residue into a nearby river stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Destruction of a hill due to quarrying

"Frequent uncontrolled blasting has started opening up cracks in the walls of nearby houses. The human residents are less than 200 metres from the blast site. Huge clouds of dust fill the village air and have coated the entire vegetation of the region. The operations of the crushers have left mountain streams blocked and the crushed rock residue is finding its way into a nearby river stream. Our estimation shows that the quarried area is well beyond the four hectares allotted to this company. Almost 6-7 hectares or more has been quarried and there is no way that the mountain can be restored easily," said Stalin Dayanand director of NGO Vanashakti.

"We have called upon the authorities to direct an immediate stop to the operations at the site to save human lives and ensure protection of the health of the poor villagers living near the site. The damage to these houses also needs to be ascertained and evaluated. We have requested the authorities to immediately issue a ban on blasting at the site and prevent any more destruction," Stalin added.

As per environmentalists, each stage of a quarry's life cycle comes at an environmental cost which includes loss of natural carbon sinks, eradication of biodiversity, noise and air pollution. These losses can never be reversed, even after quarries are inevitably abandoned.

The NGO has alleged that the illegal land usage has led to danger to the lives and property of residents nearby.

"We have submitted evidence of air pollution, blocked river streams, and also Google Earth imagery showing the proximity of the human residences to the quarry. Each blast is triggering panic among the wildlife in the forest. How can this kind of activity be allowed in the forested area," questioned Stalin.

"Officials will be sent to inspect the site," said an MPCB official.

4ha

Licensed area for quarrying