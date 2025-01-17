Nine killed as minivan crashes into stationary bus on Pune-Nashik Highway

Nine people lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway when a tempo hit their minivan, forcing it into a stationary bus near Narayangaon

A tragic accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway claimed the lives of nine individuals on Friday morning when a tempo collided with their minivan, forcing it to crash into a stationary bus, according to the police.

The accident occurred near Narayangaon around 10 am. As per PTI reports, the minivan, travelling towards Narayangaon, was struck from behind by a tempo. The impact pushed the minivan into an empty bus that had been parked on the side of the road.

Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh confirmed that all nine occupants of the minivan lost their lives in the collision. "Further details regarding the incident are awaited, and investigations are currently underway," he stated.

Expressing his condolences, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis referred to the incident as "very unfortunate" in a tweet. He wrote, "The tragic incident of the death of 9 workers in a horrific accident near Narayangaon on the Pune-Nashik highway is very unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families."

The Chief Minister further announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. This relief will be provided through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "I have instructed the Pune Superintendent of Police to ensure proper care for the injured and their treatment," Fadnavis added.

The victims, all occupants of the ill-fated minivan, were travelling together, but their identities are yet to be officially disclosed. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver of the tempo lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal crash.

Maharashtra: Six dead, 5 injured in tempo-truck collision on Nashik-Mumbai Highway

The police said that at least six people died while five others were injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway flyover on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

Nashik Police said two of the five injured people are in critical condition and have been receiving treatment in the district hospital.

"6 people have lost their lives in an accident between a temp and a mini truck on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway flyover. 5 other people are injured out of which 2 are in critical condition. The injured are being treated at the district hospital," said the Nashik Police, reported ANI.

