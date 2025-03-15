At 12.54 pm, the South Control Room alerted the Nirbhaya squad about a woman in urgent need of assistance at Sewri. The woman was reportedly in the process of delivering her baby and required immediate medical help

Nirbhaya squad officers with the woman, Masooma Shaikh, and her baby.

A pregnant woman gave birth with the help of the Sewri Police's Nirbhaya squad after she went into labour while travelling in a taxi. The incident occurred when the Nirbhaya team was on routine patrol in the Sewri Police Station area on Saturday.

At 12.54 pm, the South Control Room alerted the Nirbhaya squad about a woman in urgent need of assistance at Chandni Chowk area. The woman, identified as Masooma Shaikh, was reportedly in the process of delivering her baby and required immediate medical help.

The Nirbhaya vehicle quickly reached the location and found a stationary taxi, MH 01 AT 1424, in which Shaikh was in labour. The team immediately called for an ambulance, which arrived shortly thereafter. With the assistance of Dr Sultan, the woman was taken to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment.

After the woman was admitted, her relatives had yet to arrive, so necessary formalities were completed to ensure she received the required care. During delivery, Shaikh gave birth to a healthy baby boy, and both mother and child are reported to be in good health.

Shaikh and her family expressed their gratitude to the Sewri Nirbhaya squad and Mumbai Police for their prompt assistance which saved the lives of the mother and the child.

The woman’s husband was out of town, and she was staying with her grandmother in Nagpada while working as a domestic help.

In similar case, Mumbai Police cops had helped pregnant lady deliver baby in Dongri last year

In a similar case in September, three women police personnel had helped in the delivery of a baby in the Dongri area of south Mumbai.

A 45-year-old woman, identified as Salma Khatun Nayan Shaikh, delivered a baby boy at JJ Hospital after the team of police officers immediately shifted her to the hospital in a car.

An officer said that the police were informed that a woman had been lying near Char Naal Beat Chowki in the Dongri area and after receiving the information, the woman police personnel rushed to help her.

The officer added that a team from the Nirbhaya squad, headed by Assistant Inspector Ratna Kandewal, WPCs Bhagyashree Gujar and Nilima Jadhav, reached the spot and found that the woman had been lying on the road in pain and she seemed very frightened. The women cops then asked male police officers to assist with some privacy and helped in the delivery.

“We took banners to hide her surroundings. She was extremely frightened and there was severe loss of blood. The baby was half way out already. We helped her deliver the baby and later shifted the mother and the baby to JJ Hospital,” API Ratna Kandewal said.