No comparison between COVID 19 and HMPV, says expert

Updated on: 08 January,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Dr T Jacob John, paediatrician, medical virologist and vaccine expert from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, clears further doubts about HMPV

No comparison between COVID 19 and HMPV, says expert

Dr T Jacob John

Edited excerpts from the interview. 


Do you foresee a pandemic outbreak like COVID-19?
There’s no comparison between HMPV and COVID-19. HMPV has an extremely low fatality rate and primarily affects the very young and the elderly. Immunity after infection is neither strong nor long-lasting. It doesn’t have specific symptoms, resembling other causes of the common cold or sore throat (pharyngitis). The infection is self-limiting, and the specific virus causing the mainly upper respiratory symptoms is identified only through testing.


Will there be a likely surge in numbers and another lockdown?
Absolutely not.


How can children, the elderly, and those vulnerable protect themselves from HMPV?
During the cold season, avoid crowds/crowded places. A simple mask may protect. The mask will offer some protection also against flu virus infection, common cold virus infection, and respiratory syncytial virus infection.

The month-long Chinese New Year celebration starts on January 15, and many Indians based in China are expected to return home. What steps should the health machinery take in your view?
There is hardly anything you will do or need to do even if HMPV infection is diagnosed. Sick people are treated when very sick or have pneumonia, etc. irrespective of which virus. The present anxiety is because the news is from China. Are they telling the truth? WHO has not made any recommendations, so no need to worry as of now.

