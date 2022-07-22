No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde

There were also curbs on the height of the Lord Ganesh idols installed by sarvajanik (community) mandals and as well as the household-level

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the restrictions imposed on festivals during the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted and there would no curbs on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, Dahi Handi and other religious events.

There will also be no restrictions on the commemoration of Muharram when processions are taken out, he said. After the pandemic broke out in March 2020, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was then led by Uddhav Thackeray, had imposed several restrictions on festivals, including ban on processions during the Ganeshotsav. There were also curbs on the height of the Lord Ganesh idols installed by sarvajanik (community) mandals and as well as the household-level.

Also read: Must for Mumbaikars to immerse PoP Ganesh idols in artificial lakes: BMC

Due to these factors and the prevalence of infection, the Ganesh festival and other religious events had mostly remained low-key in the last two years. Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, “All the restrictions on the religious festivals introduced during the pandemic have been lifted. People should be able to welcome such festivals with a positive attitude.” He added that a single-window system would be set up to facilitate the Ganesh mandals across the state in obtaining permissions for pandals and other things.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever