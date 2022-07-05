Breaking News
Amravati murder case: NIA takes custody of all accused
Mumbai weather update: Heavy showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in parts of city
Will decide on cabinet formation soon, but for now let us breathe: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Kandivli double murder case: Minor in suicide note reveals why she killed her mother
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Must for Mumbaikars to immerse PoP Ganesh idols in artificial lakes BMC

Must for Mumbaikars to immerse PoP Ganesh idols in artificial lakes: BMC

Updated on: 05 July,2022 11:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also made it compulsory to mention on the idols that they are made of the 'Plaster of Paris', while giving permission for such idols this year as 'a special case'

Must for Mumbaikars to immerse PoP Ganesh idols in artificial lakes: BMC

Representative image.Pic/Soorya Karkera


It is now mandatory for citizens and organisers of various pandals to immerse the Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols only in artificial lakes during the forthcoming Ganesh festival this year.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also made it compulsory to mention on the idols that they are made of the 'Plaster of Paris', while giving permission for such idols this year as "a special case".




It also announced that there will be a complete ban on the PoP idols in the BMC's jurisdiction during the Ganesh festival in 2023.


Last month, the civic body had announced a complete ban on the PoP idols in the city ahead of the Ganesh festival.

However, after a meeting on Monday with the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, an umbrella body of various Ganesh mandals, the civic body retracted its earlier decision.

Also read: Mumbai: BMC to start clinics in shipping containers by Independence Day

In the release, the BMC said for this year's Ganeshotsav, which will take place after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, as "a special case", permission has been given to buy and sell the PoP idols of Lord Ganesha. But, there will be a "complete ban" on it from next year.

"It will be mandatory to immerse the domestic Ganesh idols made of PoP in an artificial lake. It has also been made mandatory to mention 'Plaster of Paris' on these idols, so that they can be identified during immersion," the BMC said.

"There will be a complete ban on PoP idols in the BMC's jurisdiction from the 2023 Ganesh festival. It will be mandatory to buy and sell idols made only from environment-friendly material, like 'shadu clay', from next year," the release said quoting BMC zone-2 deputy commissioner Harshad Kale.

Kale also appealed that during this year's Ganesh festival, the height of domestic idols should not be more than two feet and the height of idols for public pandals should be as low as possible.

For erecting the Ganpati pandals, the civic body will issue permissions online, through a single window system, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ganesh chaturthi mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK