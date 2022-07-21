Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting for Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi celebrations

The government has also decided to have removed restrictions on the height of Ganesh idols and directed the administration to provide online approvals through a single window

CM Eknath Shinde.

On Thursday, CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with city-based mandals and organisers for the upcoming festivals in the state. The CM announced that this year, the festivals - Dahi Handi, and Ganeshotsav will be celebrated without Covid-19 restrictions but by following the order given by the High Court and Supreme Court.

The announcement was made after a meeting of government officials from various departments and representatives of mandals at the Sahyadri guest house. The government has also decided to have removed restrictions on the height of Ganesh idols and directed the administration to provide online approvals through a single window. The Ganesh mandals have been excluded from submitting a guarantee letter.

CM also announced that the government will set up a committee on Ganesh idols made by POP to find out an eco-friendly solution. The police department have been directed to withdraw offences registered against the Ganesh mandal representatives in connection with noise pollution and other cases.