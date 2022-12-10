No evidence of terror link: Court gives bail to two

Pune Sessions Court says there is nothing to prove that the two men from J&K were involved in terrorist or anti-national activities, or had links with LeT

Maharashtra ATS office at Byculla. File Pic/Bipin Kokate

There is no evidence to prove they are part of a terrorist organisation. In fact, one accused person’s elder brother is a victim of terrorism in J&K,” observed the Pune Sessions Court while grating bail to two men, who were arrested for allegedly recruiting for Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra had arrested Aftab Hussain Abdul Jabbar Shah and Mohammed Yusuf Attu, both residents of Jammu & Kashmir, in May and June, respectively, for planning to wage a war against the Union government.

However, the ATS had not invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, instead they were booked under Sections 121 (conspiracy to commit certain offences against the State) and 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the IPC.

The ATS officers had arrested them after taking into custody Mohammed Junaid from Pune in May. Junaid, a resident of Khamgaon in Buldhana district, was working as a scrap dealer in Pune. They had arrested another person, Inamul Haque from UP who was already in jail in a case for his links with LeT.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend

What court said

“So far, as present applicants [Aftab and Yusuf] are concerned, there is some connection with...Junaid. He had contacted Aftab and there is reference to absconding accused Umar. However, from the conversation, it cannot be inferred that Aftab was involved in terrorist activities or recruitment to the terrorist organisation. Similarly, Yusuf Attu had simply forwarded money to the account of Junaid from a very remote place. There was no conversation between Yusuf Attu and Junaid before transfer of money, or even thereafter,” the court said in its order issued on Wednesday.

“Therefore, a possibility cannot be ruled out that Yusuf had transferred an amount of R10,000/- to the account of Junaid on the say of someone else. Undisputedly, there is no evidence of participation of Yusuf in any terrorist activity or in any anti-national activity. Similarly, there is no material to indicate that Aftab was involved in any terrorist or anti-national activity,” it added.

The court has also noted that as per the charge sheet, “In the mobile phone of Aftab, a photo of a grenade is seen. As per the record, he had received that grenade from absconding accused Umar. What is important to note is that Aftab did not use the grenade nor did he hand it over to anybody else. There is a statement from Umar that if applicant Aftab does not wish to blast the grenade he should return it.”

“...If Aftab really wished to use the explosive in committing some anti-national activity, he could have handed it over to somebody else. Therefore, receipt of a grenade by Aftab cannot be taken as an anti-national circumstance,” the court noted. Referring to conversations between Aftab and Umar, the court said in its order that “Umar was provoking Aftab to get involved in terrorist activities or in the recruitment process”.

Aftab’s advocate Yashwant Purohit has pointed out that his elder brother was a victim of terrorism, it said, adding, “When it is so, and when there is no evidence of participation of Aftab in any terrorist activity, it cannot be prima facie believed that he is a member of any terrorist or banned organisation.” Aftab’s lawyer had told the court that his family was pressurised to join a terror outfit, but they refused and so they were being harassed. Advocate Purohit had contended Aftab was arrested on the basis of allegations, and that there was “no substantive evidence against him and therefore, he deserves to be released on bail.”

The case

According to the ATS, Junaid was in touch with one Hamidullah Jargar (absconding) in J&K, and that the latter was running a WhatsApp group called Ansar Gazwatul Hind/TAWHEED. Jargar used to send anti-national and terrorism-related posts on the group, and on his instructions Junaid allegedly recruited people in India. During the probe, the ATS’s cyber cell found that Junaid posted on Facebook content in respect to atrocities committed on Muslims in India to spread the feeling of hatred against Hindus.

According to the ATS, Junaid came in contact with Aftab and after they got close, he offered Aftab to join LeT, a banned terrorist outfit. Aftab introduced Junaid to one Umar through WhatsApp, saying that he was recruiting for a Tanzim (a new terror group), it claims. The ATS also claimed that Aftab and Umar were calling Junaid to Kashmir for training of ammunition and weapons to create havoc in various crowded places in India. Aftab and Umar transferred R10,000 to Junaid’s new bank account for coming to J&K for training, through Yusuf. On Umar’s instructions, Junaid had purchased various SIM cards to create new Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

May

Month (in 2022) when one of the suspects was arrested by Maha ATS

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 5 Submit Request