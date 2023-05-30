Breaking News
Thane police arrest man accused of defaming CM Eknath Shinde's family
Mumbai Coastal Road Project will be big relief for Mumbaikars: CM Shinde
Peace in Manipur top priority: Amit Shah
Protesting wrestlers rethink immersing medals, give 5 day deadline
Mumbai reports 14 Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 84
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > No fight over seat sharing in MVA NCP is conducting internal review Jayant Patil

No fight over seat-sharing in MVA, NCP is conducting internal review: Jayant Patil

Updated on: 30 May,2023 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena were yet to start talks on seat-sharing, Patil told reporters in Mumbai

No fight over seat-sharing in MVA, NCP is conducting internal review: Jayant Patil

Jayant Patil. File Pic

Listen to this article
No fight over seat-sharing in MVA, NCP is conducting internal review: Jayant Patil
x
00:00

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Tuesday said there was no fight among the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.


The Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena were yet to start talks on seat-sharing, he told reporters here.


There is no conflict over seat-sharing among the three parties of the MVA as we have not yet started any kind of discussions. The NCP has held internal review for some Lok Sabha seats and a similar meeting will take place tomorrow as well, he said.


Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut's statement that his party would contest 18 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Patil said, It is natural for any political party to stake claim to the seats it had contested in the previous election."

Several Lok Sabha members who are with chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are keen on contesting on the BJP ticket in 2024, Patil claimed.

"If it happens, their supporters will go back to the original Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra shiv sena nationalist congress party congress news mumbai news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK