No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai; cases drop to 592

21 new patients hospitalised, 7 on oxygen support; state reports one death, from Wardha district, and 1,183 cases

A beneficiary gets his shot at a vaccination camp at the zoo. File Pic/Ashish Raje

The daily Covid-19 cases in the city dropped on Monday along with the number of tests conducted throughout the day, according to the BMC’s report. Of the 6,244 samples tested, 592 came back positive for novel Coronavirus. However, no fresh deaths were reported. The test positivity rate (TPR) is still hovering around 10 per cent.

On Sunday, 818 new cases were reported after testing of 8,347 samples. Of the 592 new patients, 21 were hospitalised and seven are on oxygen support. The total Covid-19 tally rose to 11,38,941 and the toll stayed at 19,673. In a span of 24 hours, 584 patients were discharged, leaving 508 active cases in the city, with 26 patients are on oxygen support.

The state reported 1,183 cases, which took the total tally to 80,85,566, while 1,098 more patients recovered and were sent back home. While 908 cases were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 121 were from the Pune circle. One person was reported dead from the disease, and he hailed from Wardha district. The state’s death toll reached 1,48,196 on Monday.

80,85,566

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

908

Total no of cases reported in mmr in the last 24 hours

0

No of deaths in city on Monday

584

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Monday

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal