On Wednesday, in the wake of torrential rains across Mumbai, severe waterlogging and traffic snarls were witnessed in many parts of the city, with a landslide also reported at the Mumbra bypass

Launching a scathing attack against Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde over waterlogging in various parts of the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the situation in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and many other places was terrible owing to the heavy rainfall on Wednesday, September 26.

"Yesterday, the Chief Minister gave out a statement that he would make Mumbai pothole-free, but just half-an-hour of rain exposed him. Various places received heavy rains and some witnessed minimal rainfall, but got waterlogged. One person died. Nobody cares about Mumbai," said Thackeray.



"The situation in Mumbai, Pune, and Thane was terrible. A lot of citizens yesterday were stuck in traffic. The situation at metro stations was also bad. One of the metro stations started leaking. Nobody from the regime was there on the street to answer. Be it BMC, Mumbai police or any other agency, none took the responsibility and addressed the public," he added.



On Wednesday, in the wake of torrential rains across Mumbai, severe waterlogging and traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the city, with a landslide also reported at the Mumbra bypass, causing further disruptions to movement in the city, news agency ANI reported.



Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Mumbai's Kurla East area, Nehru Nagar, and Chembur and heavy traffic snarls were reported on Kurla bridge following the rain.



The heavy rains also triggered a landslide at Mumbra bypass around 11.30 pm which disrupted traffic movement and lasted for more than three hours.



Meanwhile, in a tragic turn of events, a 45-year-old lady drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri.



On Thursday, the Central Railways said that the local train services were restored in Andheri station in the morning as the water receded following a night of heavy downpour across Maharashtra's Mumbai resulting in severe waterlogging.

