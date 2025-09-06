The message was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, in which the sender had claimed that 14 terrorists had entered the city with human bombs and 400 kgs of RDX and planted it in 34 vehicles to blow up the city

The crime branch apprehended the accused, Ashwinikumar Supra, from his residence in Sector 79 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, within 24 hours of receiving the threat message, he said, reported PTI.

Mumbai police have arrested a 50-year-old man from Noida for allegedly sending a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX to carry out blasts, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The city police were on alert, as the threat was issued while they were making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival.

A case was registered at the Worli police station, and the crime branch took over the probe, he said.

The crime branch traced the sender's mobile phone number to Gautam Buddha Nagar, following which a police team travelled to Noida and apprehended the accused, the official said, reported PTI.

The arrested accused is being brought to Mumbai and will be produced before the court, later in the day, he added.

The motive behind the hoax threat is yet to be ascertained, police said.

More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city to maintain law and order during idol immersions.

Lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets on Saturday as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds.

"Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity," another official said.

(With inputs from PTI)