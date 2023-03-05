Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab man after chase, e-cigarettes worth Rs 66 lakh seized
Delhi Police to tighten grip on stunt bikers on Shab-e-Barat, Holika Dahan
Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail
EC has taken away name, symbol but it can never take away party from me: Uddhav
30 tigers to be relocated from Chandrapur to other parts of state: Mungantiwar

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Not involved in talks between Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Not involved in talks between Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 05 March,2023 10:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

On January 23 this year, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and VBA announced an alliance ahead of civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra

Not involved in talks between Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar. File Pic


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he was not involved in any kind of talks between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar.


On January 23 this year, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and VBA announced an alliance ahead of civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra. The move was seen as an attempt by Thackeray to consolidate support among Dalits ahead of the civic polls in the state. Thackeray's party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of which the NCP and Congress are also a part.



Also Read: EC has taken away name, symbol but it can never take away party from me: Uddhav


A few days after the Sena (UBT) and VBA forged an alliance, Pawar had said that no talks had been held among the MVA constituents about taking the Ambedkar-led outfit on board.

On Sunday, while replying to a question asked by reporters whether the NCP would join hands with Ambedkar, Pawar said, "I am not involved in any kind of talks between them (Thackeray-led Sena and VBA). My point of view is that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) should contest elections jointly."

Reacting to Pawar's statement, Ambedkar said, "The elections are not far away, so things will be clear soon. The fact is that Shiv Sena and VBA will contest elections jointly."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
sharad pawar shiv sena uddhav thackeray news India news maharashtra nationalist congress party mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK