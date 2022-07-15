NSE-co location case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

Pandey has been asked to appear before them in Delhi for questioning in the illegal phone tapping of an NSE personnel matter

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. File pic

Enforcement Directorate summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey today in NSE-co location case.

He has been asked to appear before them in Delhi for questioning in the illegal phone tapping of an NSE personnel matter.

On July 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Sanjay Pandey in connection with the illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

On Friday, following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), CBI registered a fresh case in the alleged NSE co-location scam that involves the phone tapping of NSE employees.

Also read: NSE illegal phone tapping case: ED arrests Chitra Ramakrishna



A senior CBI official informed that searches are underway across the country.

The fresh First Information Report (FIR) mentioned the names of former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities.

According to a CBI official, it was said that Pandey was not reachable but he himself appeared for CBI's interrogation.

Pandey is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired from service on June 30.

During the investigation, it has been found that Pandey is closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called Isec Securities Pvt. Ltd.

The company had conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when alleged irregularities had taken place.

Isec Securities company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother took over the charge of the company.

It has been alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees was done between 2009-17.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.