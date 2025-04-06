Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > NSE is uniquely shaping Indias growth says RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale

NSE is uniquely shaping India’s growth, says RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale

Updated on: 06 April,2025 10:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale lauded the National Stock Exchange for its unique contribution to India's growth and its commitment to trust, transparency, and innovation. NSE also announced major infrastructure expansions in its colocation services

NSE is uniquely shaping India’s growth, says RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale

File Pic/Twitter@DattaHosabale

Listen to this article
NSE is uniquely shaping India’s growth, says RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale
x
00:00

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale recently paid a visit to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, lauding the institution for its vital and distinctive contribution to the nation’s development. Speaking to the media during his visit, Hosabale expressed his admiration for the NSE’s efforts in propelling India forward in the global business landscape.


“NSE has uniquely contributed to the nation’s development... It made every effort to bring India to first position in the field of business,” he stated, according to ANI.


Highlighting the core values of the NSE, he added, “I feel proud of the way NSE’s effort of positioning itself as unparalleled in the world through trust, transparency and innovation,” as per ANI reports.


Established in 1994, the National Stock Exchange has grown into one of India’s most prominent financial institutions. It operates a fully integrated business model that encompasses exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement, indices, market data dissemination, financial education, and cutting-edge technology solutions.

In a notable development for the new calendar year, the NSE released over 200 Full Rack Equivalent (FRE) capacities of various variants at its colocation facility on 3rd January 2025. This move, as per ANI, is part of the exchange’s ongoing commitment to enhance infrastructure in response to evolving market needs.

The stock exchange stated that it is consistently reviewing and augmenting its colocation rack capacity in phases, based on feedback and demand from its participants. Currently, more than 200 members have subscribed to these racks, while over 100 members utilise colocation services through the Colocation as a Service (CaaS) model.

In light of the rising demand, the NSE has announced its intention to add over 300 more FRE capacities at its Mumbai Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) site by the end of the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year. This addition will take the total capacity to 1,500 racks within the next three months.

Furthermore, the exchange plans to introduce approximately 2,000 additional FRE capacities in a phased manner over the next two years, based on necessity and market dynamics, ANI reports.

(With inputs from ANI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national stock exchange stock market share market rashtriya swayamsevak sangh BJP

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK