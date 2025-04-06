RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale lauded the National Stock Exchange for its unique contribution to India's growth and its commitment to trust, transparency, and innovation. NSE also announced major infrastructure expansions in its colocation services

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale recently paid a visit to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, lauding the institution for its vital and distinctive contribution to the nation’s development. Speaking to the media during his visit, Hosabale expressed his admiration for the NSE’s efforts in propelling India forward in the global business landscape.

“NSE has uniquely contributed to the nation’s development... It made every effort to bring India to first position in the field of business,” he stated, according to ANI.

Highlighting the core values of the NSE, he added, “I feel proud of the way NSE’s effort of positioning itself as unparalleled in the world through trust, transparency and innovation,” as per ANI reports.

Established in 1994, the National Stock Exchange has grown into one of India’s most prominent financial institutions. It operates a fully integrated business model that encompasses exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement, indices, market data dissemination, financial education, and cutting-edge technology solutions.

In a notable development for the new calendar year, the NSE released over 200 Full Rack Equivalent (FRE) capacities of various variants at its colocation facility on 3rd January 2025. This move, as per ANI, is part of the exchange’s ongoing commitment to enhance infrastructure in response to evolving market needs.

The stock exchange stated that it is consistently reviewing and augmenting its colocation rack capacity in phases, based on feedback and demand from its participants. Currently, more than 200 members have subscribed to these racks, while over 100 members utilise colocation services through the Colocation as a Service (CaaS) model.

In light of the rising demand, the NSE has announced its intention to add over 300 more FRE capacities at its Mumbai Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) site by the end of the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year. This addition will take the total capacity to 1,500 racks within the next three months.

Furthermore, the exchange plans to introduce approximately 2,000 additional FRE capacities in a phased manner over the next two years, based on necessity and market dynamics, ANI reports.

