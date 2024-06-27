On Day 1 of Maharashtra legislature session, Oppn stages protest over issues of farmers, NEET

During the Maharashtra legislature session, the ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the state budget in both Houses of the legislature on June 28

Opposition members staged a protest on the premises of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan as the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature commenced here on Thursday.

The protesters, belonging to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), raised slogans against the government over the issues related to farmers and the NEET exam.

Several allegations of irregularities have been made in the medical entrance examination, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency in May.

Sitting on the state legislature complex's stairs, the opposition members raised slogans holding placards in their hands.

On Wednesday, the opposition alliance boycotted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's customary tea party on the eve of the Maharashtra legislature session, accusing the government of failing to address issues of the masses, reported news agency PTI.

This announcement was made by the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, who belongs to Congress, and his council counterpart Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT).

The customary tea party, held ahead of every Maharashtra legislature session, is scheduled later in the day on Wednesday.

"The opposition parties have decided to boycott the high-tea invitation in protest against the tripartite government's excessive indulgence in corrupt practices. They have ignored the plight of farmers and swindled taxpayers' money through unnatural cost escalation of various projects," Wadettiwar said, reported PTI.

Besides Wadettiwar and his Congress party colleague Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and Danve, leaders of smaller parties put up a united show by attending the presser.

Wadettiwar alleged potential cost escalation in procuring smart electricity meters and buying ambulances.

"The actual cost of a smart electricity meter is Rs 2,900 per unit, and installation charges are around Rs 350. However, the state government has planned to buy a meter at a whopping Rs 12,500 per unit, and the contract has been given to Adani," he alleged, reported PTI.

The new ambulance procurement tender is another example of a high procurement cost. The cost of buying new ambulances is Rs 3,000 crore, but the state government has floated a tender worth Rs 10,000 crore, Wadettiwar claimed, reported PTI.

He further alleged that the state government had depleted the deposits of Mumbai civic body by Rs 12,000 crore, reported PTI.

The Congress leader also alleged the government has informally allocated offices to middlemen on every floor of Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

