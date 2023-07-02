The Law Commission had on June 14 reopened its exercise on the UCC by soliciting "views and ideas" from the public

Sanjay Raut. File pic

Listen to this article Once Uniform Civil Code draft is submitted, we will comment, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Amid the raging debate across the country over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said they would comment on the matter only once the draft is submitted.

"The draft of the proposed UCC is yet to be put in the public domain. It is neither with you (media) nor with us. Let the draft be completed, and then we will comment," Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Law Commission had on June 14 reopened its exercise on the UCC by soliciting "views and ideas" from the public and "recognised" religious organisations within 30 days about the proposal that has been on the ruling BJP's agenda for long.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally Nationalist Congress Party took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the Uniform Civil Code a day earlier.

"The BJP has failed to hold onto the states. Many states are not with them, what is going to happen in the next elections while the PM is making such statements," NCP chief Pawar said referring to PM Modi's recent statement on UCC.

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar also said that the stand of the Sikh, Jain and Christian communities should also be cleared.



He said that the Sikh Community has a different stand on it perhaps."I am taking more information but I have heard that Sikh Community are not in favour of supporting UCC. The stand of this community can not be ignored," Pawar added.



On Tuesday, PM Modi, while batting for the UCC in Bhopal said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.



"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he said.



PM's statement triggered a nationwide debate as several opposition leaders have accused PM Modi of raising the UCC issue for political gains ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)