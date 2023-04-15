One killed, 3 hurt after dumper topples over at Virar black spot

Vehicle was being approached head-on by mini truck on one-way lane; deceased was crushed

The dumper that toppled over on Friday morning. Pics/Hanif Patel

The infamous black spot near Narangi Bypass lane in Virar claimed another life after a dumper toppled over while being approached by a mini truck from the wrong side on Friday morning. A passerby, Sujita Sudhir Shelar, 35, was crushed to death by the dumper while a scooter-borne couple in their 50s was critically injured. Shelar was walking to her residence in Virar East from the west via the lane at the time of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav told mid-day, “The injured couple, Ashok Shukla, 54, and Rama Shukla, 53, are residents of Global City in Virar West.” The couple’s son Siddhant Shukla said, “My parents have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). I can’t talk right now.” The dumper toppled on the right side, injuring its driver, too, said the police.

‘No warning sign’

The scooter, which was removed from the accident spot using two cranes in the presence of police and fire brigade officials, was badly mangled. “The couple was initially rushed to a nearby hospital in Virar but were then rushed to a hospital in Kandivli for advanced medical care,” said Kalyanrao Karpe, senior inspector (SI) of Arnala police station. Sources told mid-day that the dumper driver lost control after seeing the mini truck heading his way on the single-lane road.



The authorities attempt to shift the dumper away from the mishap site

A local resident said, “It is a black spot and accidents—fatal and non-fatal—often take place. The authorities concerned should have put up a warning sign or deployed officials to the spot to keep a check on wrong-side driving. But, alas! No such initiative has been taken despite many people losing their lives at the spot.” “The situation is the worst during the monsoon as vehicles often skid off the narrow road as the drivers have to cope with the vehicles coming from the wrong side,” the local resident added.

SI Karpe said, “The body of the deceased has been recovered and sent for post-mortem.” A large number of local residents gathered near the accident spot where the cops and civic officials had arrived to remove the toppled dumper. Initially, an accidental death report will be registered at Arnala police station, said Karpe, adding, “Later, we will register an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.”



The damaged scooter of the injured couple

Used for easy commute

Motorcyclists and pedestrians prefer to take this lane as it is the shortest route to reach a railway crossing. There is a nullah at the turning, a blind spot where in 2018, a 40-year-old school bus driver Prakash Balu Patil drowned while trying to save two schoolchildren after the vehicle turned turtle amid heavy rainfall. An iron railing was installed after the accident to prevent similar incidents but it has gone missing. Also, there is no warning sign to inform road users not to take the one-way route.

35

Age of deceased