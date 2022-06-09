Breaking News
Only BJP responsible for threats by Al-Qaeda: Shiv Sena on row over remarks against Prophet

Updated on: 09 June,2022 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The BJP doesn't represent the country," Raut said in response to a question about Al-Qaeda's threat to India following the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad

The Shiv Sena on Thursday blamed the BJP for the threats issued allegedly by terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda over the controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that when everything was going on fine in the country, the BJP spokespersons were trying to vitiate its atmosphere and pit one religion against the other.




"The BJP is responsible for the threats and the possible rise in terrorism in the country. If anything happens in the country, then only the BJP is responsible for this.


