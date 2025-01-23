Breaking News
Jalgaon accident: Train was halted on blind curve, oncoming driver tried honking
Maharashtra: Two shot at in firing incident in front of cops in Naigaon
Mumbai: Woman found unconscious with blade in private parts
Mumbai: Banker arrested in Rs 72.5 lakh fraud case
Mumbai: Malad commuters get 300-metre breather
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Over 4000 chicks dead due to bird flu in Latur district

Maharashtra: Over 4,000 chicks dead due to bird flu in Latur district

Updated on: 23 January,2025 02:54 PM IST  |  Latur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Poultry farm owner did not immediately alert the authorities about the deaths, which led to the infection spreading and killing the chicks

Maharashtra: Over 4,000 chicks dead due to bird flu in Latur district

Representational Image. (Pic/Pexels)

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Over 4,000 chicks dead due to bird flu in Latur district
x
00:00

About 4,200 chicks were found dead in a poultry farm in Latur district in Maharashtra, days after nearly 60 crows succumbed to bird flu, an official said on Thursday, PTI reported.


The five to six-day-old birds died in the  Dhalegaon village, Ahmedpur tehsil, and samples of the carcasses have been sent to the State Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Pune's Aundh on Wednesday, he said.


Deputy Commissioner for Animal Husbandry Dr Shridhar Shinde said that their team had visited the site, PTI cited.


As per officials, the baby chickens died over a span of two to three days. The owner of the poultry farm did not immediately alert the authorities about the deaths, which led to the infection spreading and kill almost 4,200 of the 4,500 chicks he had bought, they said.

According to PTI, Dr Shivaji Kshirsagar, deputy commissioner of the Ahmedpur veterinary hospital, has requested the owners to get their poultry farms registered and keep the local officials informed in case of such incidents.

Earlier this month, nearly 60 crows were found dead in Udgir city in Latur district. Tests by the Pune-based Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the ICAR - National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, confirmed that bird flu was the cause of the deaths, officials had said.

Maharashtra: Bird flu behind crow deaths in Latur

Nearly 51 crows have died of bird flu in Latur district in Maharashtra, and authorities have started taking preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, an official said on Sunday.

A report from the Bhopal Veterinary Laboratory that arrived on Saturday revealed that the crows in Udgir city have died of Avian Influenza (H5N1), Deputy Commissioner for Animal Husbandry Dr Shridhar Shinde said. As many as 51 crows were found dead in different parts of Udgir town till Saturday (January 18), he said.

The authorities have been receiving complaints about dead birds in gardens, among other areas in the city, since January 13. Officials visited the affected areas, and six carcasses were sent to the laboratory on January 14 to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.

The district administration has initiated preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Latur collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge has issued directives under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, declaring alert zones within a 10-km radius of where the carcasses were found. The order prohibits the movement of citizens and the transportation of birds and animals. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

latur maharashtra Animal news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK