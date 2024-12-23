The owl was safely retrieved by the trained staff without incident, no injuries were reported

Owl rescued without any injury

Listen to this article Thane: Owl rescued from eighth floor window of residential building x 00:00

An owl found itself perched in the window of an eighth-floor apartment in Maharashtra's Thane district, said officials on Monday.

The owl, sitting in the window of Room No. 803, owned by Mr. Darshan Kariya, was discovered by the Disaster Management Room at approximately 10:49 AM on Monday.

According to Kariya, the owl had perched on the window of his apartment located in Girija Society, a building with 10 floors. Upon receiving the report, the Disaster Management team swiftly responded to the scene. A pickup vehicle was deployed, and the team arrived promptly to ensure the safe rescue of the bird.

No injuries were reported during the rescue operation. The owl was safely retrieved by the trained staff without incident. The event took place near A.K. Joshi School in Naupada, Thane and no one was harmed.

Thane: Municipal Corporation rescues cat stuck on 15th-floor balcony in Manpada

Last month, the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation rescued a cat that was stuck on the 15th-floor balcony of a residential building. The incident occurred at Ashwood Society, a 28-story building in Manpada.

The distress call was received at 11.52 am from Shekhar Thorat, the owner of the flat where the cat was stranded. Following the call, a team of the Disaster Management Cell promptly dispatched a pickup vehicle to the site and efficiently carried out the rescue operation.

The cat was safely rescued without any injuries. The Disaster Management Cell personnel earned appreciation from the residents for ensuring the safety of the animal while maintaining public safety.

‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house

Animal feeders from Vikhroli are at their wits’ end trying to get an FIR registered in a case where seven dogs were allegedly shoved under a scrap heap at a shelter house in Badlapur. The matter came to light when a feeder found out that the dogs were missing from the embassy park area in Vikhroli.

The company had claimed that the dogs in the area had been behaving aggressively and had hence been shifted to a shelter home in Badlapur. However, they had no permission from BMC to relocate the dogs,” said Rita Monteiro, a dog lover.

“We had to conduct several meetings before the company told us that the dogs had been moved to safe and hygienic conditions at Jannat Shelter House, Badlapur,” a community animal feeder told mid-day on condition of anonymity.

The employees of the shelter house had initially shown the feeders that the dogs were all kept in a safe, hygienic environment, “The dogs were kept in a room and they had assured us that all the dogs would be safe,” Monteiro said.

However, on December 1, when a team of feeders went to the shelter, they found out that the dogs were bundled under a pile of scrap.

“We suspect they had even been intoxicated. Faecal matter was stuck to the pile of scraps and the dogs seemed terrified. We rescued six dogs; one was missing. They are currently undergoing treatment. Two dogs had maggots on their wounds and we have sent blood samples to see if they have been infected by some disease,” Monteiro said.