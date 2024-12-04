Feeders in for a shock as they visit dogs rescued from business park, allege cruelty at Badlapur shelter

One of the dogs under a pile of scrap at the shelter home



Animal feeders from Vikhroli are at their wits’ end trying to get an FIR registered in a case where seven dogs were allegedly shoved under a scrap heap at a shelter house in Badlapur. The matter came to light when a feeder found out that the dogs were missing from the embassy park area in Vikhroli. The company had claimed that the dogs in the area had been behaving aggressively and had hence been shifted to a shelter home in Badlapur. However, they had no permission from BMC to relocate the dogs,” said Rita Monteiro, a dog lover.

“We had to conduct several meetings before the company told us that the dogs had been moved to safe and hygienic conditions at Jannat Shelter House, Badlapur,” a community animal feeder told mid-day on condition of anonymity. The employees of the shelter house had initially shown the feeders that the dogs were all kept in a safe, hygienic environment, “The dogs were kept in a room and they had assured us that all the dogs would be safe,” Monteiro said.



CCTV grab showing one of the dogs near a coil of wires

However, on December 1, when a team of feeders went to the shelter, they found out that the dogs were bundled under a pile of scrap. “We suspect they had even been intoxicated. Faecal matter was stuck to the pile of scraps and the dogs seemed terrified. We rescued six dogs; one was missing. They are currently undergoing treatment. Two dogs had maggots on their wounds and we have sent blood samples to see if they have been infected by some disease,” Monteiro said.

Speaking with mid-day, Akshay Gopale, the owner of the Jannat Shelter House, denied any torture of the dogs. “I am an animal lover myself and have been involved in rescuing dogs for many years. The company had told me that the dogs were aggressive and hence I decided to keep them at my shelter. They were kept in a room in safe conditions and I deny that they were tortured at my shelter house,” he said.

The Parksite police told mid-day they could not investigate whether the dogs were tortured as it happened in Badlapur. “The company and the feeders were called and their misunderstandings were resolved. However, we will not investigate whether the dogs were tortured as it happened in Badlapur and the feeders must approach the Badlapur police,” a police officer said.

The dog feeders have demanded an FIR in this matter, “The dogs were treated brutally and we demand that an FIR be registered and the accused be punished as per the law,” Monteiro added. When contacted, a representative from embassy park told mid-day on condition of anonymity, “We have informed the police that the NGO representatives where the dogs were kept would come and meet them.”