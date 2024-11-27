The accused has reportedly been torturing community dogs for two years, despite multiple warnings from residents

CCTV grab of the woman spraying a chemical on the dog. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Mumbai: Bhandup woman booked for spraying chemicals in dog's eyes

The Bhandup police have issued a notice to a woman for allegedly spraying harmful chemicals into a dog’s eye. The incident came to light when Rita Monteiro, 45, a dog lover and certified animal feeder, approached the police station to file an FIR against the accused, Abhilasha Shinde. “Shinde and I both live in the Gagangiri building. She has been torturing the three community dogs in our society for about two years. Initially, she sprayed phenol on the ground, which made one of the dogs sick.

The dog in pain

Despite the society’s repeated requests and pleas for her to stop throwing phenol on the staircases, she found new ways to harm the dogs. Previously, a non cognisable offence (NC) was registered against her,” Monteiro told mid-day. According to the FIR, Monteiro noticed blood oozing from the eye of one of the community dogs. She took the injured dog to a veterinary clinic, where the doctor confirmed that harmful chemicals had been sprayed into its eye.

“My daughter saw Shinde spraying something into the dog’s eye. When we checked the CCTV footage, we saw that on October 12, Shinde had sprayed a red chemical into the dog’s eyes. We informed the society’s secretary about the incident. She spoke to Shinde, asking her to stop torturing the dogs, but Shinde didn’t listen. She continues to beat the three female community dogs in the society,” Monteiro said.

“We insisted they convert the NC into an FIR, and they finally did. I demand strict action against Shinde because the dogs have suffered enough,” Monteiro said. When asked about the case, Bhandup police station Senior PI Dattatray Khandagle said, “An FIR has been registered, and a notice has been served to the accused. Action will be taken as per the law.”