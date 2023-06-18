Owner of Bandra’s iconic Janata Bar passes away at 67

Lokesh Shetty, the owner of Janata Bar based in Pali Hill, Bandra passed away early morning on Saturday. According to sources, he was suffering from uncontrolled diabetes which turned fatal for his health

Owner of bandra's iconic Janta Bar passed away early morning on Saturday. File/Pic

Lokesh Shetty, the owner of Bandra's Janata Bar, breathed his last at around 10:00 am on Saturday at Criticare Multispeciality Hospital & Research Centre in Juhu. He was reportedly suffering from uncontrolled diabetes which had rendered both his kidneys defunct. Owing to his weak health and lowered immunity, doctors had declared him unfit for any kidney transplant procedure.

His funeral was conducted late in the evening at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Santacruz electrical crematorium near Juhu Garden. Post the paperwork and formalities related to his funeral rituals, the body was moved to the crematorium at around 5:00 pm in the evening. The cremation was concluded at around 7:00 pm.

Shetty had completed his bachelor’s in science from Sri Mahaveera College, Moodabidri. Upon completion of his degree, he joined his father’s hotel business and later went on to launch his own food and liquor joint, Janata Bar in Bandra. Shetty resided in Khar West, Mumbai and lived with his wife and daughter who is married.

Shetty was known to possess the milk of human kindness. A stout devotee of Guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba, he practiced compassion and was a benefactor to many. A fellow resident from his building, Rajeev Kashikar, who had a brotherly bond with Shetty and called him 'Lokesh Bhai' informed mid-day.com about his untimely demise.

“We are crushed. Lokesh Bhai meant a lot to me. I am going to miss his kindness, caring nature and his booming voice that always lit up the space around us.”

Mumbai is a tight-knit community for its locals. The news of Shetty’s death has travelled fast. “Even bhangarwalas (scrap buyers) expressed their sadness on his death as he was a great soul,” informs Kashikar.

Bandra's one of the oldest food and liquor joints, Janta Bar and Restaurant located at Pali Hill has been a favourite outlet for many over the years. Despite being there for decades, the place is still frequented by its loyal customers. The restaurant offers reasonable rates for alcohol and delicious food. Although the space is compact and one may have to share a table with someone, the beauty of the place lies in bonding over food and drinks at this historic joint.

