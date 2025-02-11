A Pakistani Rs 20 note was found in a housing society in Pune’s Bhukum area, located 18 km from the National Defence Academy (NDA). Authorities have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and assessing potential security concerns.

File Pic

Listen to this article Pakistani currency note found in Pune housing society near NDA, police probe underway x 00:00

A Pakistani currency note of Rs 20 denomination has been discovered in a housing society in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, Maharashtra, leading to a police investigation into the matter, an official confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, the housing society in question is situated in Bhukum, approximately 18 kilometres from the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA).

The presence of the foreign currency in such a locality has raised concerns, prompting authorities to look into the circumstances surrounding its appearance.

As per PTI reports, the note was found outside a service lift within the premises of the residential complex on Saturday.

Upon discovering the note, residents and office-bearers of the society promptly informed the police.

Given the nature of the finding and the proximity to a key military institution, law enforcement agencies have initiated a thorough probe to determine whether there is any underlying security concern.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vishal Hire of the Pimpri Chinchwad police, speaking to PTI, stated, "The office-bearers of the society approached the police regarding the matter.

A probe has been launched, and we are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the housing society to gather further details."

45 Pakistani nationals granted Indian citizenship in Pune

Pune district administration on Thursday granted Indian citizenship to 45 Pakistani nationals, who had migrated to India long back and were staying in the city for the past many years.

Fearing atrocities in their native nation the applicants, who belonged to the minority community had migrated from Pakistan.

"The Collector Office Pune has issued a certificate to 45 people today. These applications were pending at several levels and offices including FRO and other offices for so many years. We have done away with the tedious process of granting citizenship which took months and years and have made it hassle-free," Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

"After the amendment in the Citizenship Act, the district collector has been empowered to give citizenship to applicants from the minorities. As per that amendment, I have given the citizenship to these persons after I got clearances from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). I called them on a single day for signing on all affidavits and have cleared their application as these rights are now with the collector" he said.

Talking about his struggles in Pakistan, Jaykash Nebhvani, one of the migrant who got the Indian Citizenship told ANI, "We faced a lot of troubles in Pakistan and then struggled here to get nationality, finally we got it."

"It has been 20 years now, we came here to attend a marriage and I said to my husband that we must stay here only. There we were afraid of even stepping outside our houses because of the kidnappings and other things," said another migrant Laj Virwani.

Echoing similar sentiments Rakhi Aswani said, "I came here in 2008 and because of my Pakistani passport it was hard for me to go out of India and I have to take special permission from the government to go and meet my family in the Philippines. But now I have Indian citizenship and can go anywhere."

While Om Prakash, asserted that Pakistan was 'unsafe' place. There, parents are afraid of letting their children go outside because of the kidnappings and other crimes.

(With inputs from PTI)