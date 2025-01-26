Breaking News
Pakistani national apprehended by BSF in Gujarat's Kutch on Republic Day

The BSF has been intensifying its security measures along the border to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the nation during Republic day

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district in the early hours of Sunday. The incident coincided with heightened security measures undertaken for Republic Day celebrations, PTI reported.


BSF personnel detected suspicious movements near the border fencing in the Kutch area and conducted a search operation. The individual, identified as Khawar, a resident of Badin district in Sindh province of Pakistan, was subsequently detained, the BSF said in an official statement.


"In view of the Republic Day (on Sunday), the BSF has launched special operations along the international border," it said, emphasising the heightened vigilance in border areas, PTI cited.


This incident follows a similar operation nearly two weeks ago when BSF troops apprehended another Pakistani national attempting to infiltrate India from the Harami Nala area of Kutch district.

As per PTI, the BSF has been intensifying its security measures along the border to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the nation during significant events like Republic Day.

The 76th Republic Day parade began on the Kartavya Path on Sunday with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute.

Parade Commander and General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar led the parade, followed by Parade Second-in-Command and Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, Major General Sumit Mehta.

Winners of the highest gallantry awards, including the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, followed the parade commander.

BSF, Bangladesh’s BGB hold high-level meeting

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a sector commander-level coordination meeting on Wednesday at the Sonamasjid border outpost in Bangladesh. The meeting aimed to ensure peace and cooperation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, according to the BSF South Bengal Frontier. 

The meeting was led by BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Malda Sector Tarun Kumar Gautam, and Commander of the BGB Rajshahi Sector Colonel Mohammad Imran Ibne Rouf. Battalion commanders and staff officers from both forces also participated.

According to the BSF South Bengal Frontier, the meeting focused on key issues related to border management, including enhancing cooperation, addressing illegal activities, and preventing unauthorised movement near the border. 

Both sides agreed on the importance of resolving border-related issues through dialogue and consensus and expressed concern about the spreading of rumours and exaggeration of border disputes in some sections of the media and committed to addressing these matters.

(With inputs from Agencies)

