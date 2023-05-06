Breaking News
Palghar: 23-year-old man bludgeons mother's live-in partner to death

Updated on: 06 May,2023 10:42 AM IST  |  Palghar
The murder took place at Virendra Nagar locality in Palghar on Thursday night

Palghar: 23-year-old man bludgeons mother's live-in partner to death

Palghar: 23-year-old man bludgeons mother's live-in partner to death
A 23-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested on the charge of killing his mother's live-in partner, an official said on Saturday.


The murder took place at Virendra Nagar locality in Palghar on Thursday night, the official said.



According to Sachin Navadkar, the public relations officer of the Palghar district rural police, the woman, who sells vegetables, had been living with a man for the past four years.


On many occasions, the woman was thrashed by her live-in partner over petty fights which upset her son, said the official.

During one such fight on Thursday night, the son reached the spot and smashed a stone on the head of his mother's live-in partner, killing him, he said.

On a complaint by the woman, the son was arrested for murder under Indian Penal Code section 302, he added.

