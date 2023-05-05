Maharashtra: Gutka consignment found on luxury bus, case registered

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 May,2023 09:23 AM IST
The alleged crime to light after the bus from Gujarat caught fire due to a tyre burst at Chinchpada village along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad on April 30, said the station house officer of Kasa police station

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have registered a case against the driver of a luxury bus and a Surat-based company after they found that the vehicle was illegally transporting banned gutka and tobacco products an official said on Friday.


The alleged crime to light after the bus from Gujarat caught fire due to a tyre burst at Chinchpada village along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad on April 30, said the station house officer of Kasa police station.



The occupants of the bus and locals managed to save some of the goods on the bus. During an inspection of the bus and the goods, police recovered gutka and tobacco products worth nearly Rs 20,000 from the vehicle's luggage compartment.

Police have booked the bus driver and Surat-based Navman Packaging and Andhra Hardware that had given him the consignment, the official said, adding that no one has been arrested yet. 

