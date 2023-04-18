Palghar fire: 15 two-wheelers destroyed

No person was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 10.30 pm on Monday

At least 15 two-wheelers were destroyed in a fire at a public parking plaza in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said on Tuesday.

No person was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 10.30 pm on Monday at the parking facility located at Naigaon in Vasai area of the district, the fire official from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation said.

After receiving information, local firemen rushed to the spot and managed to put out the blaze after about two hours, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

