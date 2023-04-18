Breaking News
Palghar fire: 15 two-wheelers destroyed

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

No person was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 10.30 pm on Monday

Image used for representational purpose.

At least 15 two-wheelers were destroyed in a fire at a public parking plaza in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said on Tuesday.


No person was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 10.30 pm on Monday at the parking facility located at Naigaon in Vasai area of the district, the fire official from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation said.



Also read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mandala during wee hours, no casualties reported


After receiving information, local firemen rushed to the spot and managed to put out the blaze after about two hours, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

