Palghar: Fire destroys studio where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead

Updated on: 13 May,2023 12:01 PM IST  |  Palghar
According to fire brigade officials, the fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight

Palghar: Fire destroys studio where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead

Representative Image

Palghar: Fire destroys studio where actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead
A fire destroyed a film studio, which was recently in the news following the death of actor Tunisha Sharma, in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.


According to fire brigade officials, the fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight.



The fire was put out by around 4 am on Saturday, said a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.


It was at Bhajanlal Studios where actor Tunisha Sharma (21) was found hanging in a washroom on the set of the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' on December 24, 2022.

Her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested the next day on the charge of abetment. He walked out of jail on March 5 after securing bail.

Khan is now in South Africa to take part in a popular reality show. A court has allowed him to travel abroad for work.

