Palghar: Highly decomposed female body discovered at Vaitarna creek, probe underway

Officials from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police said the lifeless body was located beneath a railway bridge within the vicinity of Vaitarna Creek

Local authorities in Palghar district have come across severely decomposed remains of a woman at Vaitarna Creek, reported PTI. The distressing find was made public on Saturday, raising concerns and prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

According to officials from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police, the lifeless body was located beneath a railway bridge within the vicinity of the creek on the preceding Friday evening. The advanced state of decomposition has made it exceedingly difficult to identify the victim, the police were quoted as saying in the PTI report.

An official from the police department commented on the situation, stating, "The victim cannot be identified as the body is highly decomposed."

In response to the discovery, the remains have been dispatched to a government hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. This step is crucial in ascertaining the circumstances that lead to the woman's tragic demise.

To initiate formal proceedings and ensure a comprehensive examination of the case, authorities have registered it as an incident of accidental death at the Mandvi police station. A dedicated investigative team has been tasked with conducting a thorough probe into the incident.

Missing six-year-old found dead

In another harrowing case, the Bhiwandi Police found the body of a missing six-year-old girl in a plastic drum in a chawl. According to a report in PTI, the girl's parents, who are factory workers, had filed a missing complaint with the police station near their residence once they realised their daughter was missing. The police officials who were investigating the case got a tip-off about a staunch smell emanating from a closed room in the chawl located in the Dhapsipada area of Bhiwandi town.

Upon their arrival, they searched the room and found the lifeless body of the minor enclosed in a plastic drum inside the room. They promptly took custody of the child's body and sent it to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, they officially registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are conducting a probe. They have booked the unidentified accused persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.