Palghar: Illegal firearm seized, two held

Updated on: 06 May,2023 12:53 PM IST  |  Palghar
Following a tip, the two men were taken into custody at Manicha Pada in Pelhar on Thursday, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police said in a statement

Palghar: Illegal firearm seized, two held

Police have arrested two men from Maharashtra's Palghar district after recovering a firearm and a live cartridge from the duo, an official said on Saturday.


Following a tip, the two men were taken into custody at Manicha Pada in Pelhar on Thursday, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police said in a statement.



The two, both residents of Vasai, were illegally carrying one automatic pistol and a live cartridge, it said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act, the official added.

