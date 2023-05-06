Palghar: Illegal firearm seized, two held

Following a tip, the two men were taken into custody at Manicha Pada in Pelhar on Thursday, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police said in a statement

Police have arrested two men from Maharashtra's Palghar district after recovering a firearm and a live cartridge from the duo, an official said on Saturday.

Following a tip, the two men were taken into custody at Manicha Pada in Pelhar on Thursday, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police said in a statement.

The two, both residents of Vasai, were illegally carrying one automatic pistol and a live cartridge, it said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act, the official added.

