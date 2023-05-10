Palghar: Police dept clerk held for demanding bribe

The accused and another senior clerk had allegedly sought Rs 1,500 from the employee for forwarding his medical bills for payment, ACB's Palghar unit inspector Sapan Vishwas said

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a clerk working with the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police for allegedly demanding bribe from another police department employee, the ACB said on Wednesday.

The accused and another senior clerk had allegedly sought Rs 1,500 from the employee for forwarding his medical bills for payment, ACB's Palghar unit inspector Sapan Vishwas said.

The employee lodged a complaint with the ACB which carried out a probe into the matter and arrested the clerk on Tuesday, the official said.

Search was on for the other senior clerk in connection with the offence, he said.

