Pandit Ram Marathe Memorial Music Festival begins in Thane, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske lauds the event

Updated on: 15 February,2025 03:17 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

Addressing the gathering, Mhaske recalled the festival’s origins, initiated by late MP Prakash Paranjape, and the overwhelming response it has received over the years

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation

The Sangeet Bhushan Pandit Ram Marathe Memorial Music Festival, a hallmark of Thane’s rich cultural heritage, commenced with a mesmerising array of performances. The festival, which has been an integral part of Thane for the past 29 years, was lauded by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who highlighted its deep-rooted tradition and enthusiastic patronage.


Addressing the gathering, Mhaske recalled the festival’s origins, initiated by late MP Prakash Paranjape, and the overwhelming response it has received over the years. "Back in the day, Thanekars would queue up from early morning to secure tickets. Witnessing this passion, the festival was later made accessible to all, free of cost, through the Municipal Corporation," he said.


Mhaske also said that the collective efforts of the Thane Municipal Corporation, artists, and audiences in making this festival a success. He congratulated this year’s awardees, Pt. Vishwanath Kanhere and Vedashree Khadilkar-Oak, for their contributions to the field of music.


A Platform for Thane’s Artists

In a significant announcement, MP Mhaske informed that the Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial and Dada Kondke Amphitheater at Teen Haath Naka will be available free of cost to local artists, encouraging them to utilize the space for their performances.

An Evening of Soulful Performances

The festival opened with a performance by Prajakta Marathe-Bicholkar, who paid tribute to Pt. Ram Marathe’s musical legacy. She captivated the audience with the classic composition "Nari Chanchal Chatur," accompanied by Swapnil Bhise (tabla), Dnyaneshwar Sonawane (harmonium), Sania Telangi, and Rishi Kamble.

The next session featured an energetic Kathak recital by Banaras Gharana dancers Saurav-Gaurav Mishra, who began with a reverent invocation of Lord Shiva and concluded with the electrifying "Anand Tandav," earning spontaneous applause from the audience.

Renowned Kirana Gharana vocalist Pt. Ajay Pohankar brought the first day to a close with his soul-stirring Jodraag and Thumri renditions. Reflecting on his bond with Thane and Pt. Ram Marathe’s family, he shared nostalgic memories before taking the audience on a musical journey. He was accompanied by Ojas Adia (tabla), Ajay Joglekar (harmonium), Dr. Neeraj Lande (vocals), and Dr. Bhagyashree Tikale (tanpura).

Final Day Highlights

The festival will conclude on Sunday, February 16, with a special presentation of the musical play ‘Sangeet Bawankhani,’ written by Vidyadhar Gokhale with music by Yashwant Dev, followed by a vocal recital by Pt. Shaunak Abhisheki, accompanied by Anand Joshi and Tejovrish Joshi. The grand finale will feature a Mohan Veena recital by legendary musicians Pt. Vishwamohan Bhat and Salil Bhat, with Pt. Mukundraj Dev on tabla.

To facilitate audience movement, the Thane Municipal Transport Service has arranged paid bus services between Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Theatre.

